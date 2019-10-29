Voters head to polls Nov. 5 to decide city, school board members

It doesn’t matter if it’s the Akron city council, Akron Care Center trustee or Akron mayoral race — there are new people seeking seats.

Read about each candidate in the Oct. 30 Akron Hometowner. Also see sample ballots for each election in the Oct. 30 issue

Polls Open

7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Notice is hereby given to the eligible voters of Plymouth County, Iowa, that the combined School and City Election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

The polls for said election will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Voters must vote in their precinct of residence. Voter must show ID to now vote.

PRECINCT #1- All of the City of Akron and Portland Township. Akron Library Conference Room, 350 Reed St., Akron, Iowa.

PRECINCT #6- All of the City of Westfield, all of Sioux Township. Westfield Community Center, 215 Linden St., Westfield, Iowa.