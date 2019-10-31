Celebrating 65 years

Dee and Earl Hilliker, of Akron, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Nov. 7. The former Dee Peck, daughter of the late Harold and Velda Peck of Akron, and Earl Hilliker, son of the late Waldo and Mona Hilliker of Akron, were married on Nov. 7, 1954. The Hillikers have two daughters: Sherry Rasmussen and her husband, Jerry; and Nan and her husband, Tracy “Zeppy” Ankrum; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, all of Sioux City. When you see the couple, make sure to congratulate them!!