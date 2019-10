A-W wins first round of Regionals

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team really “rocked the volleyball court to get the first win in Regionals,” according to Coach Robyn Van Eldik.

The Lady Westerners won 3-0 with scores of 25-12, 25-13, 25-18 in the Class 1A Region 1 Regional.

A-W (17-7) played Monday night against Siouxland Christian (22-11) at Siouxland Christian in Sioux City in Regionals’ Round Two. The winner will face the winner of the Newell Fonda/MMCRU match on Oct. 31, 7 p.m., at Siouxland Christian. The Regional championship game is 7 p.m., Nov. 5 at Le Mars Community High School.

Highlights

Kailee Tucker – 5 kills, 10 of 10 serves with 3 aces, 6 digs, 2 block assists

McKenna Van Eldik – 10 kills, 14 of 14 serves with 2 aces, 5 digs, 2 block assists, 2 solo blocks

Aubie Hartman – 6 kills, 1 dig, 1 block assist

Natalie Nielsen – 6 kills, 1 dig, 4 block assists, 1 solo block

Jaden Harris – 3 kills, 19 assists, 10 of 11 serves, 5 digs, 2 block assists

Molly Vondrak – 3 assists

Melissa Meinen – 17 of 18 serves with 1 ace, 8 digs

McKenna Henrich – 13 of 14 serves, 11 digs

Autumn Bundy – 9 of 10 serves, 10 digs

Kayla Johnson – 1 dig

Chloee Colt – 3 digs

McKenna Moats – 1 dig, 1 block assist