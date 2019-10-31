A-W gets a win!!

By Hank Krause

It took nine games but Akron-Westfield broke into the win column for the first time in 2019 on Oct. 25 at home.

A-W played Marcus- Meridan-Cleghorn-Remsen Union, otherwise known as MMCRU. The Royals were also winless this season so something had to give.

A-W handed the Royals a 45-6 pounding. The Royals are a very young team and also very small, but you have to play with what you have.

A-W scored early and often as Levi Hemmelrick opened it up with a three-yard pass play from Cade Walkingstick.

A-W recovered a Royal fumble at their own 18. A-W started a 10-play drive to cap it off with a nine-yard run by Hemmelrick.

A-W forced the Royals to punt and took over the ball at midfield to start a short drive. Cade Walkingstick found Jack Anderson good for 40 yards to the Royal’s 10. Walkingstick ran the last 10 yards to make it 19-0.

Late in the half, Cade Walkingstick again ran for three yards to make it 26-0 at half.

Daytona Foley, who missed most of the season, got into the act and ran for an 11-yard touchdown to move the score to 32-0.

The Royals tried to get something going but fumbled the ball deep in their own end. Hemmelrick recovered the ball for another A-W score.

A-W’s final scoring play was by Jack Anderson, who danced the ball in from six yards out at the end of three quarters.

The Royals averted a shutout with 5:47 left on the clock. Brenin Stodden found Ruben Bryssinck for a 55-yard touchdown pass play.

Defensively, A-W was again led by Logan Smith, Cole Moffatt and Tanner Derochie. A-W held the Royals to 10 yards rushing while gaining 189 for themselves. A-W ended the season at 1-9 so football season 2019 is now finished!

A-W 6-20-19-0= 45

MMCRU 0- 0- 0-6 = 6

A-W Hemmelrick 3-yd. pass (PAT no good.

A-W Hemmelrick 9-yd. run (PAT no good.)

A-W C. Walkingstick 10-yd. run (PAT good)

A-W C. Walkingstick 3-yd. run (PAT good)

A-W Foley 11-yd. run (PAT no good)

A-W Hemmelrick fumble recovery (PAT good)

A-W Anderson 6-yd. run (PAT no good)

MMCRU Bryssinck 55-yd. pass (PAT no good)

Senior Night

It was Senior Night and the senior players and cheerleaders, along with their parents, were introduced prior to the game.

Cheerleader: Raileigh Edwards, daughter of Ben and Kerri Edwards and Brenda Anderson.

Players: Jack Anderson, son of Kevin and Pam Anderson; Sean Steffen, son of Tom and the late Becky Steffen and Toria Frerichs; Cole Moffatt, son of Brett and Rebeka Moffatt; Hunter Walkingstick, son of Eric and Amy Walkingstick; Dallas Smith, son of Russell Smith and Joe and Debra Cain; Colton Dennison, son of John Dennison and Jason and Brenda Combs; Levi Hemmelrick, son of Troy and Kari Hemmelrick; Jeremy Bosse, son of Dale and Annette Bosse; Caleb Bernard, son of Ben Bernard and Angela Ohler; Jackson Newton, son of Johnnie and Susan Newton; Logan Smith, son of Briggs Smith and Kim Smith; Daytona Foley, son of David and the late Cindy Foley.