Zero fatalities headline multi-county agency project

On Sept. 20, a joint enforcement project was conducted in Lyon, Osceola, and Sioux Counties by the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and the Lyon, Osceola, and Sioux County Sheriff Offices.

Statistics for the project are as follows:

• 100 Total Citations including 44 for speeding, 15 for seatbelt violation, four for texting while driving, and one Operating While Intoxicated;

• 138 Warnings;

• 18 Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspections;

• 4 Motorist Assists;

• 2 Warrants were serviced; and

• ZERO FATALITIES.

A total of 23 officers participated in the project and were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol Airwing.

This project was done in conjunction with Iowa’s “Under 300” goal to reduce fatality collisions. As of Sept. 20 Iowa stands at 234 fatalities for the year, four more than on the same date last year.

The five agencies involved would like to remind the public that through their driving and their choices, we can reduce fatalities and meet our goal.