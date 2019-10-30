James “Jim” Utesch, Age 87

James “Jim” Utesch of Akron, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at MercyOne Siouxland Regional Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A. in Akron. Pastor Susan Juilfs will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

James Arlo Utesch was born August 27, 1932 on a farm near Merrill, Iowa, the son of Elmer and Loretta (Smythe) Utesch. He was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – Johnson Township, rural Merrill, Iowa. He was later confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron.

He attended country school near Merrill before moving to a farm south of Westfield where continued his schooling. Farming was Jim’s life and it started at a very young age. He planted his first field at the age of 12.

He was united in marriage to Marion Jeffers on October 18, 1950 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. They made their home on his parent’s farm south of Westfield where Jim continued to farm and help area farmers. He also worked various other jobs. In 1974, they purchased their own farm in Preston Township, rural Plymouth County, Iowa. They farmed and raised livestock for many years. In 1990, Jim and Marion moved to Akron. Jim was still farming with his sons up until his passing.

Jim was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Chatsworth until its closing. He and Marion then became members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Jim served on the church council for both churches. He was also a social member of the Hoschler American Legion Post 186 of Akron and was a member of the Farmer’s Coop in Akron. Over the years, he enjoyed having coffee with his buddies and playing cards, especially pinochle. Jim and Marion enjoyed dancing for many years. Jim loved going out to the farm and helping his son’s with the planting and harvest. Most of all, he loved the time spent with his family and friends. He also enjoyed visiting with them and telling “stories”.

Survivors include his wife of over 69 years, Marion of Akron; his children: Diana (James) Kenny of Akron, Linda (George) Talbott of Alcester, S.D., Charles (Darla) Utesch of Akron, and Randall (Julie) Utesch of Chatsworth, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; his brother: Robert (Kathleen) Utesch of Hawarden, Iowa; two brothers in law: Roger (Beverly) Jeffers of Sioux City, Iowa, and Dave Sundem of Casper, Wyo.; a sister in law: Eileen Jeffers of Casper, Wyo.; a “special” nephew: Gary (Kirstie) Jeffers of Casper, Wyo.; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Loretta Utesch; his brother: Arlo Utesch; and his in-laws: Lambert (Merna) Jeffers, Marcie Sundem, Douglas Jeffers, and Dennis (Susie) Lamoureux.