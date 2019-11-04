Gerald L. ‘Jerry’ Forslund, Age 82

Gerald L. “Jerry” Forslund of Apple Valley, Minn., passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019, surrounded by his children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walfrid and Irene, and wife, Linda. Gerald is survived by his children Kristi, Eric and Amy Jo; grandchildren Jake and Kaelee; brother Duane (Carol) Forslund, and sisters Elaine (Buck) Swift and Nancy Rollinger; also by many extended family and friends.

Gerald was a proud Navy vet and retired engineer. He was a long-time member of American Legion Post 1776. A military service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, November 7 at 2:00 p.m. (Assembly Area H) with a Celebration of Life at 5:00 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Jerry Forslund Scholar-ship c/o American Legion Post 1776.