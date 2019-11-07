They’re Creepy and They’re Kooky

By: Hope Hasenbank

Akron-Westfield High School is producing the musical comedy The Addams Family. Written by multi award-winning writers of Jersey Boys, with music and lyrics by composer Andrew Lippa, this show will delight all audiences.

The story, based on characters created by Charles Addams, tells of the romance between an all grown up Wednesday Addams and her sweet young man from a responsible family. Can the father of the bride to be, Gomez, keep his daughter’s secret from his adoring wife Morticia before the families meet? Hilarious hijinks are sure to ensue.

The cast has been working hard memorizing lines, choreography and music. Junior Tori Nemesio, who was cast in the chorus as an ancestor said, “The play is going pretty well. We’ve had lots of practice and everyone has been working really hard. The choreography for all the routines takes a while to master, but we are doing really well at memorizing. The leads are developing the aspects of their characters really well and you can start to see the characters through the leads. Overall, I think it will be a good play.”

She continued to say, “The play is a good opportunity to get involved in the school and community. It brings you closer to people you may not have thought about talking to normally. It also looks good on resumes and can possibly gain you scholarships for college.”

Don’t miss this ‘altogether ooky,’ production (snap, snap).