Westerner Review Staff Excited to Share with the Community

By: Cameron Moore

Three juniors and three seniors comprise the Westerner Review staff for the 2019-2020 school year. They had this to say about becoming part of the team.

Senior Cecil Kidd is taking part in the class because he wants to be part of a group that means something to the school. Cecil also wanted to be a part of the Westerner Review because not a lot of people knew about the class and he wanted to change that. He hopes to make a difference in not only the class, but for the school.

Kainan Otten, another senior, took Desktop Publishing, which is the class that produces the Westerner Review and the Akron-Westfield yearbook, because he wanted to take a class that he would never have thought about taking before. Kainan says, “Part of high school, especially my senior year, is to try new things. Working on the yearbook and the school newspaper are two things I would not have thought about working on last year, so it’s nice to experience something different for a change.”

Colton Kutz rounds out the seniors this year. When asked why he chose this class he remarked, “I wanted to help create the yearbook because it is my senior year. I like to use my creativity. Positive feedback from others helps me become better at specific things.” Colton likes this class because the class as a whole has the freedom to what they want such as the theme for the yearbook.

Junior Cameron Moore took Desktop Publishing because he wanted to try something new and to get to be a part of getting to design the yearbook as well as take pictures. “I am most excited to take part in the Westerner Review,” Cameron said.

Hope Hasenbank took Desktop Publishing because when she was younger she would see her brother bring home the yearbook and she has always wanted to help design it. Different yearbook cover art over the years has always intrigued her. During her freshman year she knew that wanted to be a part of making the yearbook in her junior and senior year.

Quinten Easton simply wanted to try something new. “I wanted to learn how to take pictures. I’ve taken some and realize that it really is fun,” he said.

Ms. Miller commented on her staff, “When I interviewed for the business position, I was nervous about this class in particular. However, my staff works well together and we are figuring out the software together. I think everyone will enjoy what we do this year for the Westerner Review and the yearbook.”