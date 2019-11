A-W volleyball falls in Round Two

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team fought hard and kept close in the Class 1A Region 1’s Round 2 of Regionals but came up short against Siouxland Christian, 0-3.

Game scores: 20-25, 18-25, 19-25. Regionals were held Oct. 28 at Siouxland Christian in Sioux City.

A-W ended the season with a 17-8-0 record.

Highlights

Aubie Hartman – 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 assist

Kailee Tucker – 3 kills, 1 assist, 2 aces, 5 digs, 2 block assists

Melissa Meinen – 7 digs

Jaden Harris – 2 kills, 11 assists, 5 digs, 2 block assists

Taryn Wilken – 2 digs, 2 block assists

Autumn Bundy – 6 digs

McKenna Van Eldik – 5 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs, 3 block assists, 1 solo block

Chloee Colt – 3 digs

Kayla Johnson – 1 dig

Natalie Nielsen – 5 kills, 6 block assists, 1 solo block

McKenna Henrich – 3 aces, 9 digs