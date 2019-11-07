The Addams Family opens at A-W next weekend

The Akron-Westfield production is Friday and Saturday night, Nov. 15 and 16 in the school auditorium.

“The play gave me another look at how someone played my character and showed me how I could develop my own even better,” said Emma Martinac (aka Alice), who attended Mt. Marty College’s production of The Addams Family.

“The choreography was something I was really impressed with during the play,” said Kailee Tucker. “Each character from the ancestors to Gomez kept character all while executing the routine. It helped me see how I can go the extra mile to do my part in making our own musical unique too.”

A-W’s student cast is looking forward to entertaining theater guests next weekend.

From 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 in A-W’s The Commons, there is a Large Group Speech dinner fundraiser. Tickets can be purchases at the High School Office or at the door.

Musical performances begin at 7:30 p.m. each night.