Legion’s Flag Essay winners named

Akron-Westfield fifth graders competed in the Albert E. Hoschler American Legion Post No. 186’s Flag Essay Contest, and on Veteran’s Day, the winners were announced.

First Place Winner

By Karlee Madsen

The United States flag is an important symbol of our country. It tells the history of America itself. After the Revolutionary War, the flag at Fort McHenry was still standing. It meant America had won. The flag had survived for over 200 years. In 1912, President Taft created rules for where the stars would have to be placed. The stars would be in horizontal rows. Each star would have 5 points and a point would be facing towards the top of the flag.

The flag code consists of rules for treating the flag respectfully. One rule is the flag may not be draped over a vehicle or used on materials such as clothing, cups, plates, bedding, etc. If you are speaking with a flag next to you, it must be on your right side. While hanging multiple flags, the flag of your country must be the highest or at equal length with the other flags.

Being an American is great. I have the ability to choose what I want to be. I am so grateful to have privileges I wouldn’t have had if I was alive a long time ago. I have the freedom to express my opinions. I am proud to be an American.

Second Place Winner

By Hannah Less

Betsy Ross sewed the first American flag in 1776. The American flag has changed 26 times since 1777. The American flag first changed in 1795 to 15 stars and 15 stripes. Then in 1818 the flag got 20 stars and 13 stripes. Then Congress decided that there should be 13 stripes for the original 13 colonies. Since then a star has been added for every state. Finally in 1960 the American flag had 50 stars and 13 stripes. The flag has a few nicknames: Old Glory, Star Spangled Banner, and Stars and Stripes. There is an American flag that weighs 3,000 pounds and is 505 x 225 feet!

The American flag should be illuminated at night. If the flag is made out of polyester cotton you have to put it inside during bad weather. If the flag gets dirty do not fly it. If the flag does get dirty you should take it to a dry cleaner but do not put it in the washing machine. If the flag is torn and ripped you should either respectfully burn it or take it to the legion.

In America you have many more rights than you could in any other country. Some rights we have in America are justice, liberty, government, religion, citizenship and education. In America you have to get an education. In America, most rights start at the age of 18. In America, you can basically do whatever you want if it is legal. If it is not legal there will be consequences.

Third Place Winner

By Alex Baker

The flag we know today is known as Old Glory, Stars And Stripes, and the Star Spangled Banner. Also, the American Flag has been through a lot. But it was still there to represent our country’s freedom when we’ve gone to war. It was there for the revolutionary war in 1775 when we declared our freedom from England. Also in 1776, when the Declaration of Independence was signed. The flag was also changed a lot like when President Taft established rules for flag makers. Also, when it got its 50th star.

We also need to take care of the flag and be respectful of the flag. We need to know how to display, handle, and use the flag in a respectful way. June 14th is Flag Day and on Flag Day all flag owners should hang their flags on their flag poles. If an important person dies, all flag owners should fly their flags at half mast.

We also should show our support for our country, this is called patriotism. Many people are lucky to be born in the United States because we have many rights like freedom of speech, equality, and democracy. Some ways we can show support are songs, celebrations, parades and fireworks.