SNB begins Christmas drive

Security National Bank, of Akron, is collecting items for the Akron Food Pantry, which is operated through Mid-Sioux Opportunity Inc. and provides necessities for local families.

The last few years, this Christmas Drive has requested peanut butter and jelly.

This year, items being collected are paper and soap products, including toilet paper, napkins, paper towels, laundry soap, body soap and shampoo.

People may also donate peanut butter, jelly and other food products if they prefer to do so. However, the Akron Food Pantry provides needy families with Maynard’s Food Center gift certificates to purchase food items as this eliminates having food past expiration dates.

“The Akron area has always been very generous with their donations,” said Security National Bank Marketing President Connie Blake, “and we hope this won’t change that. We will also continue to collect hat and mittens for the tree.

For more information, call Security National Bank at 712-568-2472.