Santa & Mrs. Claus to present ‘Santa’s Christmas Diary’

Santa Claus kept a diary and now it’s a published book entitled “Santa’s Christmas Diary.”

From 1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Akron Public Library, which is located at 350 Reed St., our local professional Santa and Mrs. Claus will be having a book signing event.

As you read his book, enjoy the funny memories, uncomfortable moments, and heartwarming stories as Santa brings them to life in his new book. Relive his moments with those children and adults who witnessed the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and see how love and kindness prevail.

For more information, call the librarians at 712-568-2601.