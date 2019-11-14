Akron-Westfield graduates and friends were Flag Football champions at the Iowa State University Flag Football tournament. Preliminary games began Sept. 12 with the championship game on Nov. 3 in Ames for their bracket: Men’s Independent C1.

A-W grads on the winning team called “Throwin’ Bombs and Bangin’ Moms-Colt” were Caleb Colt, Conner Anderson, Aaron Allard, Austin Allard, Cal Eskra, Kyle Johnson, and friends Maverick Decker and Kolton Wilwerding.

There were 60 teams competing in the competition. A-W made it to the championship game where they faced “Kooker’s Team,” mostly made up of players from Council Bluffs-St. Albert. A-W won this match, 36-14.

Ironically, A-W played Council Bluffs-St. Albert in Round Two of the 2015 Iowa High School Football state playoffs with A-W winning, 57-36, to advance.