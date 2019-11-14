The Addams Family Arrives

By: Hope Hasenbank

If you’ve ever watched The Addams Family, you know you slowly grow to love the characters within the storyline. Many of the same characters get transported from the movie into the The Addams Family musical. Jack Anderson and Megan Swancutt play Gomez and Morticia while Sophia Martinac plays the bitter Wednesday. Alayna Mullinix shows her acting chops as Grandma. The rest of the main cast of characters is rounded out by Matthew Nielsen as the energetic monster of a boy, Pugsly. Sam Mullinix is the tall, mute butler, Lurch and Jader Briggs is Uncle Fester. It wouldn’t be The Addams Family without twists and turns, so expect a few new characters as well.

The actors and actresses portraying these characters add voices and their own spin on each of their characters. This is how the musical comes together as a whole.

Be sure to join the cast and crew this Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. for what is sure to be great, family-friendly entertainment.