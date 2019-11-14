Question of the Week: Could you live without the internet?

By: Colton Kutz

Deb Bursell exclaimed, “Live – most definitely. I did for at least half my life. Would I miss it, yes, but I think too much time is spent on social media.”

“It wouldn’t be that hard because I did it for the whole summer while at basic training,” said Senior Charlie Parks.

Riley Ericson said he could live without the internet because, “There are plenty of other things to do outside.”

English teacher Mrs. Hoppe said, “If you would have asked this question when I was in middle school, I would have said yes. Flash forward 30 years and I rely on the internet so much that there is no way I would be able to live without it. The internet has made so many things easier.”

Eighth grader Arik Allard had this to say, “I cannot live without the internet because my generation grew up with the internet. It’s not just your phone, it’s TVs, computers and things we use in everyday life. If you asked someone from a different generation about my generation being able to live without the internet, they’d think you are crazy!”