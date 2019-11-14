Akron-Westfield Elementary Spooky Parade

By: Cecil Kidd, Hope Hasenbank, and Cameron Moore

On Thursday, October 31st, Akron-Westfield Elementary students dressed up for their Halloween classroom parties. Students chose to dress in a variety of costumes; including superheros, dinosaurs and everything in between.

DK teacher Mrs. Rolfes explained, “The reason why we do the parade is so the kids can enjoy sharing their costumes with kids from other classes. Dressing up is a great opportunity for us to have fun on Halloween.”

First grade teacher Mrs. Frerichs commented, “The Halloween parade at our school is fun for the interactions between the older kids and younger kids wearing Halloween costumes.”

DK teacher Mrs. Hemmelrick added, “I enjoy it because I get to see the costumes in the older kids’ classrooms.”

Principal Mrs. Henrich got in on the action as well. She wore a chicken costume and did the “Chicken Dance” with students at opening and throughout the day.