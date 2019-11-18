Donna Schroeder Boslau, Age 86

Donna Schroeder Boslau, of Deltona, Florida, joined her sweetheart of 63 years, Lyle Boslau, in eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 14, 2019.

Friends and family will be received from 1:00-1:45 pm, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home, 1295 Saxon Blvd., Orange City, FL 32763. The Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 pm. Donna will be laid to rest beside her husband following the funeral at Deltona Memorial Gardens with her son-in law Roger Sawyer and Rev. Robert C. Weikart officiating.

Donna, the daughter of Lillian and Herbert Schroeder, was born January 12, 1933, in Akron, Iowa. In her youth, Donna enjoyed Glee Club, flag twirling, the basketball team, and all things musical. Her job as a telephone operator during high school was one of the most fun (number please, thank you). Her ability to play piano by ear brought joy to her family and friends through the years. At the age of 15, Donna met the love of her life. Three years later she graduated from Ocheyedan High School, they married, and she began her life as a military wife.

Donna’s occupations included bank teller, veterinarian assistant, and dental assistant. She was also president of The Chiefs Wives Club at the Elizabeth City Coast Guard Air Station, NC. After retiring from the Coast Guard, Lyle and Donna made their home in Deltona, Fla. She attended Daytona Beach Community College for Nurse’s Aide and entered her favorite job, Home Health Aide, until retirement. Donna was a member of The Lutheran Church of Providence in Deltona. Donna would tell you that her most treasured possession was her family. Her unconditional love was transformative in the lives of her loved ones and all those blessed to know her, and they each knew they were her favorite.

Left to cherish Donna’s memory are her children, Debbie Sawyer and husband, Roger, Holly Bennetts and husband, Jeff, Bret Boslau and wife, Dana, Suzan Small and husband, Jeff, 10 grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lois Doran and husband Ronald, sister-in-law, Karen Schroeder, wife of her brother, the late Ronald Schroeder, all of Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, Donna would have appreciated a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Samaritan’s Purse.