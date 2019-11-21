Ecumenical Christmas Program is Dec. 1

You are invited to the 49th Ecumenical Christmas Program which will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2:00 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church at 220 Hardy St., Akron.

A free-will offering will be taken for the Akron Area Ministerial Association.

People are also invited to stay after the program for cookies and a beverage. In case of inclement weather, the program will be cancelled.

If any church organization or community individual or group would like to participate in the program, be sure to contact Sharon Frerichs at rfrerichs@premieronline.net or 712.551.6445 by noon Friday, Nov.22.

Watch The Akron Hometowner for a complete listing of the program in the Nov. 27 issue.