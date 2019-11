The two “Akron signs” along Interstate 29 will be replaced soon. Therefore, Akron city officials are encouraging individuals who would like to come up with a new slogan for these signs to do so by Friday, Nov. 29.

The new signs will be red, black and white.

The winner will receive $50 in Akron Chamber Bucks.

Please submit your ideas to Sharon Frerichs at

rfrerichs@premieronline.net or 712.551.6445.