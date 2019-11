Posted November 21, 2019 at 11:01 pm

The Class A District 1 All-District team has been announced. Seven members of the Akron-Westfield football team were named: First Team: Logan Smith, senior, offensive lineman; Levi Hemmelrick, senior, linebacker; Hunter Walkingstick, senior, wide receiver. Second Team: Jack Anderson, senior, defensive back; Dallas Smith, senior, wide receiver. Honorable Mention: Cole Moffatt, senior, defensive lineman; Tanner Derochie, junior, defensive back.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.