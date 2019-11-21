Hometown Christmas is set for Dec. 4

Mark your calender for a fun-filled festive evening in the Christmas season. The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its fifth annual Hometown Christmas from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Akron businesses on Reed Street, at Britton Business Complex and the South Street Plaza are decorating their store fronts, creating activities for kids and hosting Christmas Open House shopping sprees. Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting children at the Akron Public Library.

There will be plenty of activities for children of all ages. Look for full details in next week’s edition.