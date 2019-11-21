Senior Spotlight Colton Kutz

By: Colton Kutz

I was born on November 28, 2001 in Sioux City, Iowa, to Shane and Holly Kutz. I have one sister, McKenna. My favorite things to do include watching football and basketball, playing video games and listening to music. I enjoy comedies and my favorite is “Talladega Nights.” Some of my favorite musicians include Eminem, Post Malone and Queen. The best part about going to school is being able to hangout with friends. After graduating high school I want to attend Western Iowa Tech to study Computer Programming and Software Development. My favorite childhood memory is going to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, to watch my favorite college football team, the Iowa Hawkeyes, play. My advice to underclassmen is to make sure to study hard, show up on time, and pay attention during class.