Junior High Boys Sweep Hinton!

By: Quinten Easton and Cameron Moore

The Junior High 7th and 8th grade boys basketball teams swept Hinton on November 12 at home.

The 7th grade boys outscored Hinton 41 to 26. Leading the team was Tatum Wilken with 14 points. Coach Scott Johnson had this to say about his team, “I was pleased with how well the boys played because they only had eight practices. They played well together and did really well rebounding.”

Coach John Ludwig remarked that, “The 8th grade boys overcame a slow start to the game with an excellent hustle and defense.” Arik Allard was the top scorer with 11 points to help Akron-Westfield win 39 to 21.