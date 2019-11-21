That’s a Wrap!

By: Hope Hasenbank

If you made it to The Addams Family Friday or Saturday you would have enjoyed a memorable performace by talented Akron-Westfield students. From the leads to the chorus, the hours of hard work over the past two months was evident.

The play begins with a look into the life of being a member of the Addams family. The show followed the journey Wednesday and her boyfriend, Lucas took as they tried to get their families to like each other. All they wanted was just “one normal night.”

The musical invoked a range of emotions to include schock, surprise and of course, lots of laughter.