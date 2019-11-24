Butch Anderson, 65

Butch Anderson of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Hawarden Regional Healthcare in Hawarden, Iowa.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron with Pastor Susan Juilfs officiating. Burial will be at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden. Visitation with the family will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all on Monday, November 25 at the church. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Laverne 'Butch' John Anderson was born on April 14, 1954, to Earl and Wilma (Otten) Anderson in Deadwood, SD. Their family moved to Akron and back to Deadwood while Butch was a young child. They later moved back to Akron permanently and Butch graduated from high school in Hawarden in 1972. Butch worked for a few years at Ready Mix Concrete and later for an electrical union. Butch was united in marriage to Deb Wilcox on October 17, 1974 in Hudson, South Dakota. They lived in Hawarden for short time before buying a home in Chatsworth, Iowa. Butch began working as truck driver, picking up and delivering eggs. In 1982, their family moved to Akron. Butch then began his 26 year career at Heyl Trucking in Akron in the brokerage department and he retired in February 2018.

Butch was a self taught, talented woodworker. He made many furniture items: dressers, tables, china cabinets, and chests. He made a toy chest for each of his grandchildren and he also made the kitchen cabinets in their current home. He loved music, specifically classic country and old rock and roll, and NASCAR racing. He really enjoyed sports cars and owned a '67 GTO and had matching Dodge Chargers with his brother, Jerry. Butch was a volunteer firefighter with the Akron Fire Department for many years. One of his favorite places was the Black Hills and would travel there several times a year. Butch also enjoyed going regularly for coffee with his coffee buddies at DJ's Express in Alcester, SD. He loved his family and they could always count on him for a 'bad' joke!

Butch is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deb; daughters: Sheila (Matt) Michaeli of Sioux Falls, SD, Jennifer (Joby) Beavers of Akron, and Melissa (Randy) Anderson of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren: Madison, Lily, Landon, Lincoln, Ean, Ryenn, Jackson, and Jennah; sister, Dorothy (Charles) McMillan; his coffee buddies; and many other relatives and friends.

Butch is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry (Retta) Anderson; niece, Teresa McMillan; and nephew, Mark McMillan.