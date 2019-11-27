Christmas in Akron

Sunday, Dec. 1: Akron’s 49th Community Christmas Program, 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 220 Hardy St.

Monday, Dec. 2: At 7 p.m. Security National Bank’s Christmas Lights-On Party for Akron-Westfield fourth graders and their families at the bank. Also, people are encouraged to bring hats, mittens and scarves to place under the tree as well as bring food

Wednesday, Dec. 4: Akron Area Chamber of Commerce’s fifth annual Hometown Christmas, 5 – 8 p.m. See ad on Page 12.

Thursday, Dec. 5: At 7 p.m., Akron-Westfield Grades DK-4 Christmas Concert.

Friday, Dec. 6: At halftime of Westerners’ basketball game, A-W Dance Squad will perform.

Thursday, Dec. 12: 7 p.m. Akron-Westfield Grades 5-8 Christmas Concert.

Thursday, Dec. 12: Deadline for returning Caring Hearts gifts for Akron Care Center residents. Gift tags of residents’ wishes are placed on the Caring Hearts Tree at Thorson Drug. Take a tag, purchase gifts and return wrapped gifts to Thorson Drug by this date.

Friday, Dec. 13: Akron Care Center Open House & Caring Hearts Party, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18: Security National Bank Christmas Drive. Until this date, people are encouraged to bring paper and soap products, including toilet paper, napkins, paper towels, laundry soap, body soap and shampoo to the bank to fill the Akron Food Pantry families’ needs.

DEADLINE: Peoples Bank Adopt-A-Child Christmas Tree. People are encouraged to come to Peoples Bank, pick a child’s gift tag off the tree, purchase the items and return them to the bank by this date.

Thursday, Dec. 19: At 7:30 p.m., Akron-Westfield Grades 9-12 Christmas Concert.

Friday, Dec. 20: At 2:20 p.m., Akron-Westfield classes end; Christmas break begins. Classes resume Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.