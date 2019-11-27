National Honor Society Induction Ceremony





By: Kainan Otten

Founded in 1921, National Honor Society (NHS) aims to further students’ commitment to academics, scholarship, leadership, and character.

Eleven students were inducted on November 18. Inductees were: Hannah Everingham, Sophia Knuth, Hailey Wilken, Ali Welch, Kyle Welch, Madelynn Munsen, McKenna Henrich, Elise Knapp, Natalie Toben, Molly Vondrak, and Tori Nemesio. They were welcomed by current members: Jack Anderson, Autumn Bundy, Raileigh Edwards, Daytona Foley, Jaden Harris, Levi Hemmelrick, Kayla Johnson, Melissa Meinen, McKenna Moats, Cole Moffatt, Alayna Mullinix, Taylor Pierce, Logan Smith, Sean Steffen, Megan Swancutt, Kailee Tucker, and McKenna Van Eldik.

Former AW student, Derek Johnson, shared his own experiences in National Honor Society at the induction ceremony. NHS sponsor Mr. Baker advises future members to, “Be active, be accountable, be timely, and be honest.” NHS sponsor Mrs. Westergard also had words of wisdom saying, “NHS is a great opportunity for community service and scholarships.”