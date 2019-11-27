Senior Spotlight Cecil Kidd

By: Cecil Kidd

I was born in Chicago, Illinois, on August 30, 2002. My parents are Amber Kidd and Keandre Shumate. I have two siblings, Otteunna and Khalif.

Some things I enjoy are sports, drawing, watching movies, dancing and listening to music. The best part about school for me would be sports and the different activities the school offers. My favorite sport is basketball. I play on the Westerners’ high school basketball team. I'm also a huge movie head. My favorite movie, hands down, would have to be “The Blind Side.”

After I graduate I plan on going to Western Iowa Tech for two years to get my general education credits and start studying to become a traveling nurse. I then plan on transferring to either the University of Iowa or Wayne State College in Nebraska to earn my Registered Nurse Certification.

My favorite childhood memory is spending time with my cousin Bay Bay, father and other family members playing basketball at the park by my grandmother’s.

The advice I give to underclassmen is a quote by Norman Vincent Peale, “Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers, you cannot be successful or happy.”