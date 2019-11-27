By: Colton Kutz

The students and staff of Akron- Westfield were asked, “What are you thankful for and why?”

Senior Charlie Parks said, “I am thankful for my family and my country.”

Alexis Josten said she is thankful for her dog, “Because my dog makes me really happy and she really helps me when I’m sad.”

Sophomore Bryce Stowe said “I am thankful for my family because they are very helpful.”

Jadin Hartman said she is thankful for her family as well, “Because they are always there for me.”

Senior Travian Appley said, “I am thankful for my parents because they’re very supportive.”

Thanksgiving Question of the Week