Junior High Basketball Results

By: Quinten Easton

The 7th grade boys black team was defeated by West Sioux on November 18, 42 to 14. Leading scorers for the Westerners were Tanner Frerichs and Sam Miller with 4 points. Jordan Fay and Dexter Briggs each contributed 3 points.

Also on November 18, the 8th-grade boys team held on late to defeat West Sioux 32 to 28. Raiden Ericson led the team in scoring with eight points. Coach Ludwig commented, “It was indeed a very intense ending to that game for the boys. They fought hard until they heard the final buzzer.”

The 7th grade boys white team played a hard-fought game against Remsen St. Mary’s on November 19, but dropped the game 19 to 39. The leading scorer for AW was Patrick Gutierrez with eight points.

The 8th-grade boys could not overcome some early struggles as they lost to Remsen St. Mary’s 47 to 31. Jack Terpstra led the team with 16 points. Their effort showed how much they wanted to win this game.