By:

Hope Hasenbank

Captain Katana Raub leads the squad this year with assists from veterans Justin Ford and Hope Hasenbank.

Rounding out the squad are rookies Ryenn Beavers, Alyssa Frye, Audrey Liebetrau, Kennedy Madsen, Nola Schierling, and Savannah Squibb.

New cheer coach, Julie Ford, readies her squad with practices designed to rally the crowd, home or away, at Akron-Westfield’s basketball games this year.