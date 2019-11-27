A-W girls basketball practice

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team is readying for the regular season to begin. Above, Elise Knapp takes a sot during one of the drills. There are 20 girls out for the team.

The girls participated in the MMC Jamboree Nov. 21 at MMC-RU. A jamboree game is a half game with no real stats taken and doesn’t count in the overall record. It is a time for coaches to see their team in action. A-W faced Remsen St. Mary’s which ended with A-W on top 30-11. Coach Mike Baker said the girls played well and looked good for early in the season. He said the top scorers were Elise Knapp and Natalie Nielsen.

The girls begin regular season Nov. 26 in Sloan when they face Westwood. This is a girls only game with JV and varsity both playing. The first home game is Dec. 3 against Harris Lake Park.