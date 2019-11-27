2019-2020 A-W wrestling team

Members, coaches, and managers of the 2019-202 Akron-Westfield wrestling team are, front row (l-r) Molly Vondrak, Bryce Jurgensen, Eli Medina, Jader Briggs, Landyn Vossberg, Lane Kenny, Lukas Taylor, Ashton Eden, Michael Varns, Alayna Mullinix, Raileigh Edwards. Back row, Coach Chris Utesch, Cael Moffatt, Jacob Hankins, Logan Smith, Lakin Heeren, Carson James, Cole Moffatt, John Watkins, Kyle Welch, Coach John Sievert. Missing from photo is Tyson Lamp. A-W begins the season at home Dec. 3 with Woodbury Central, Sioux Central, and Sioux City East at 5:30 p.m. A-W’s home tournament is Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.