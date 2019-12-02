Ruth Hummel, Age 94

Ruth Hummel of Akron, Iowa, formerly of Westfield, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Akron Care Center in Akron.Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Westfield Congregational Church in Westfield. Pastor Barry Miedema will officiate. Burial will follow in the Westfield Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Ruth Loine Homer was born January 29, 1925 in Elk Point, South Dakota, the daughter of Ernest and Claudia (Compton) Homer. Early on, she moved with her family to Chatsworth, Iowa, where she started her schooling. Later, the family moved to Westfield, Iowa. Ruth continued her schooling in Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School in 1942.

She was united in marriage to Walter “Walt” Hummel on May 7, 1944 in Elk Point, S.D.

While Walt was serving in the United States Army, the couple lived in several states and countries. Upon his discharge from the service, the couple returned to Iowa and purchased the River Sioux Park and roller-skating rink which they operated for 10 years. Later, they purchased the Hummel Hardware Store in Westfield. They later added a propane business. They also owned and operated Westfield Feed and Grain for two years. Walt passed away September 23, 1998. Ruth continued to make her home in Westfield. Later, she moved to the Whispering Creek Retirement Community in Sioux City before moving to the Akron Care Center.

She was a member of the Westfield Congregational Church where she was active in the ladies aide for many years. She was also a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows – Rebekah’s Chapter in Elk Point. Over the years, she enjoyed square dancing, playing pool and bingo, working crossword puzzles, and playing cards.

Survivors include a son, Walter Bruce (Kathleen) Hummel of Las Cruces, NM; a daughter: Myrna (Dennis) Johnson of Akron, IA; a son: William “Bill” (Tami) Hummel of Pickstown, SD; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Claudia Homer; her husband, Walt Hummel; a sister: Lorraine (George) Schumacher; a brother: Ernest Garth (Mary) Homer; and a special friend, Elmer Mangelsen.