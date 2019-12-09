Margaret “Muggy” Lias, Age 80

Margaret “Muggy” Lias of Akron, Iowa, passed into eternal rest on December 6, 2019 at the Akron Care Center surrounded by the love of her family. Margaret lived her life in God’s grace and passed peacefully into his arms.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron. Reverend Suzi Larson will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Margaret’s name to Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron.

Margaret Rae Heyl was born June 12, 1939 in Akron, Iowa, the daughter of Lester and Wilma (Herzig) Heyl. She attended Akron High School and graduated in 1951.

She was united in marriage to Robert Eugene Lias on February 21, 1960. Muggy worked at the Akron school and later worked at K-Products in Hawarden, Iowa until her retirement. Aside from working outside the home, her joy was in spending time with family – being the most devoted mother and grandmother you could ever know. One of her most important and admirable traits was her desire to make memories for her children and grandchildren. She did this up to her final day.

Muggy was an active participant in the Wesley United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school and serving on various committees. Her church family and serving others was an important part of her life. Always a selfless giver and servant of God, she will be missed by those left cherishing her memories.

Survivors include her children: Robin Rae Roper of Eagle Rock, Mo. and her children: Dawn Marie (Kory) Beck and Amber Rae Burdiss; Rhonda Mae (Mike) Hawks of Akron; Crystal Kay (Doug) Manley of Akron and their children: Kayla Marie (Jerod) Bruget and Kashe Marae (Chris) Utesch; Dawn Ranae Lias of Elk Point, S.D. and her children: Jacob Douglas Gale and Keaton Marshall Gale; Holly Danae (John) Sabaliauskas of Elk Point, S.D. and their children: Jolie Marae and Avery Janae; Laura Lanae (Joe) Toben of Westfield, Iowa and their children: Matthew Joseph, Scott Michael, and Natalie Jo; 9 great grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; her siblings: JoEllen (Ed) Baack of Portland, Ore., Janet Grimsley of Sioux City, Iowa, and Carla (Larry) Vennard of Akron; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Wilma Heyl; her husband, Robert Lias on July 2, 2019; an infant son, Blain Eugene Lias; her brother: Lester “Fritz” Heyl; and her sisters: Valda (Pete) Cosgrove, Lois (Jerry) Muck, Cheryl (Dean) Gallagher, Mary (Robert) Wright, and Wilma “Bebe” (Eldon) Smith.