Olive Boetger, Age 98

Olive Boetger of Akron, Iowa, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A. in Akron. Reverend Eric Alm will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation will be after 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. The family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Olive Irene Pederson was born July 16, 1921, at Fairview, South Dakota. The daughter of Ole and Hildur (Ring) Pederson. She attended country school at Fairview and graduated from Washington High School, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

She married Parnell (Charlie) Boetger on June 18, 1946. They lived and were employed in Akron, where she worked at Gassman Motor Co., Willer Real Estate, and First National Bank for 12 years. They continued to live in Akron upon retirement. Charlie passed away on April 29, 2000. She moved to the Akron Care Center in January of 2015.

Olive was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday School for several years and served in many capacities for the ladies groups. When she was 89, she was elected secretary of Immanuel’s E.L.C.W and held that position for several years. She was a charter member of Friendship and Service club and enjoyed being an active member for over 60 years. Many in our community remember her portrayal as “Minnie Pearl” during their annual Shee-Haw presentations at the Opera House.

Olive is survived by two daughters: Sharon (Robert D.) Frerichs of Akron, Julie (Jerome) Haage of Le Mars, Iowa, and a son, Robert Boetger of Brandon, Fla. Grandchildren: Nicole (Scott) Johnson, Shawn Frerichs (significant other, Katie Naslund), Hollie (Adam) St. Pierre, all of Akron; Jenn (Karl) Stodden, Luke Haage of Le Mars. Great Grandchildren: Kayla, Katie, and Mackenzie Johnson; Tanner and Tess Frerichs; Mia, Kendal, and Lawson Haage; David and Hunter Stodden, plus several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charlie, sister Evelyn Haugen, brothers Harvey and Kenneth, and daughter-in-law Joan Boetger.

Pallbearers: Hollie St. Pierre, Nicole Johnson, Luke Haage, Shawn Frerichs, and Jenn Stodden.

Honorary Pallbearers: Great Grandchildren