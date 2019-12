This year due to the way the holidays fall,

both on Wednesdays,

there will be NO AKRON HOMETOWNER

Dec. 25, 2019, or Jan. 1, 2020.

The first issue of the new year will be

Jan. 8, 2020.

There will still be the usual 51 issues in 2019 & 2020

The Akron Hometowner office will be closed

Dec. 20-Jan. 1