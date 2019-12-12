Senior Spotlight Kainan Otten

By: Kainan Otten

I am the son of Sam and Rhonda Otten and born on March 16, 2001, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. I have two brothers named Skylar and Ashton.

My favorite hobbies include playing video games, playing guitar, and listening to music. My favorite musicians are Weezer, Twenty One Pilots, Kendrick Lamar, and Led Zeppelin.

I enjoy watching movies as well. My favorites are “The Goonies” and “Good Will Hunting”. After I graduate high school I plan to attend Western Iowa Tech to study Police Science. Upon completion there I will transfer to the University of South Dakota to pursue a career in criminal justice.

My favorite childhood memory is when I would cook with my grandparents during winters. My advice to underclassmen is to participate and be active in as many activities as you can, because in the long run it will only help you.