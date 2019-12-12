Junior High Basketball

By Quinten Easton

Akron-Westfield faced Remsen St. Mary’s Monday, Dec. 2 after the Thanksgiving break. The teams previously met each other on Tuesday, Nov. 19 with AW dropping both the seventh and eighth-grade games.

This time the seventh-grade AW boys handled the pressure defense and closed the rebounding gap from the first game between the two teams. It just was not enough to pull through with a score of AW 24 Remsen 47. The game’s leading scorer was Patrick Guttierez with eight points.

The eighth-grade AW boys fared much better by avenging their earlier loss to Remsen St. Mary’s; defeating them 37-33. Jackson Marnarch led the team with 21 points. “They showed promise throughout the close game, this time AW boys wanted it more,” said Coach John Ludwig.