Question Of The Week

By: Quinten Easton

The students and staff of Akron-Westfield were asked, “What do you want for Christmas and why?”

Senior Travian Appley said, “I like to celebrate Christmas with my family. In the morning we open gifts which then leads to a hefty brunch.”

Sophomore Hailey Jackson said, “Money! So I can buy things for myself.”

First-grade teacher Lisa Wolthuizen said, “Time with family because I do not get to see them enough.”

Senior Brady Tripp said, “Parts to build a gaming PC so I can play it afterward.”

Sophomore Riley Ericson said, ”A new pickup because I need it.”

The staff of the Westerner Review hopes everyone gets what they want this year!