Scripts! Acting! Props! Oh My!

By Hope Hasenbank

Large Group Speech’s many participants are excited to show off their acting and speaking skills. Large Group Speech offers a great opportunity to get involved in something new and Fine Arts at Akron-Westfield.

“Freshman year I wanted to make more friends and be more involved and since I’m not athletic I figured fine arts was where I belong. By my sophomore year, I knew that I loved it and wanted to continue participating in the following years to come,” third-year competitor Madelynn Munsen said.

Learning scripts, acting it out, and adding props, makes a fun experience for all who participate. “Large Group Speech is competing in a group reading while performing and acting for others. There are categories such as acting, ensemble acting, one act, readers theatre, choral reading, and many more,” said Munsen.

Participants have favorite parts. Another third-year competitor, Hannah Schwartz said, “My favorite part of Large Group Speech is getting to act outside of the play. In Speech it’s smaller groups and gives you more experience at speaking rather than just taking the class itself that’s required.”

Mark your calendars for Sunday, January 19 at 7 p.m. when all competitors will perform prior to actual competition. Join the audience in the Akron-Westfield auditorium to see performances you will not forget. Admission is free.