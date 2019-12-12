A Season of Holiday Concerts

By: Cecil Kidd

Akron-Westfield elementary students from Discovergarten to fourth grade sang their hearts out Thursday, Dec. 5, “About winter and things done during winter,” said Elementary Music teacher Mr. Kyle Schroeder.

The students put a lot of work in this year getting ready for this concert by practicing at least two to three times a week every other week. Third grader Rachel Pyle said before the concert, “I feel happy because I can’t wait to sing!”

Mr. Schroeder said the thing that made this year special was, “It’s the first concert for a lot of the younger kids. It was like in years past where we had a large group of kids.”

If you were unable to make it last Thursday, there are two more concerts this holiday season. Middle School/High School Band teacher Jake Hecht said, “Fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students have been working very hard and I’m excited for their chance to show their hard work and have fun.”

The middle school performs Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Finishing out the season will be the high school band and choir on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. All holiday concerts are at Akron-Westfield school and free to attend.