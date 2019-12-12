A-W boys lose two

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball struggled last week against Harris-Lake Park Dec. 3, losing 79-48, and South O’Brien Dec. 6, losing 82-28.

The Westerners put up a good fight but were plagued with mistakes in both games.

Against Harris-Lake Park, leading scorer for A-W was Sawyer Drent with 12 points from three three-point shots, one field goal, and one free throw. He also added one rebound and one assist.

Colton Dennison scored 10 points from five field goals; added five rebounds, one block.

Carter Drent scored 10 points from two three-point shots and two field goals; added nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks.

Sam Mullinix scored six points from two field goals and two free throws; had three rebounds, one steal, one assist.

Cecil Kidd scored four points from two field goals; added one rebound, one steal.

Daytona Foley scored two points from a field goal; added eight rebounds, one assist, two steals.

Derek Vanderlinden scored two points from a field goal; and added one assist.

Jack Anderson scored two points from a field goal; and added three rebounds.

Tanner Derochie added four rebounds and one steal.

Dallas Smith added two rebounds.

AW 12-10-17-19 = 48

HLP 14-21-29-15 = 79