Girls pull out victory over SO

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team pulled out the win over South O’Brien Dec. 6 at home, 52-39.

The game was close for most of the match and South O’Brien led at the half, 23-20. In the last five or so minutes, A-W was able to pull away out-scoring SOS 20-9 in the fourth quarter to cruise to a victory.

The hustle award goes to Chloee Colt who was everywhere on the court causing problems for South O’Brien. She was fun to watch!

Leading scorer for A-W was Natalie Nielsen with 24 coming from nine field goals and six free throws. She also added 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Chloee Colt added nine points from two field goals and five free throws; added eight rebounds, two assists, four steals, one block.

McKenna Henrich scored seven points from one three-point shot and two field goals; added six rebounds, three assists, one steal.

Kassie Vanderlinden scored four points from one three-point shot and one free throw; added four rebounds, one assist, two steals.

McKenna Van Eldik scored four points from two field goals; and added two rebounds.

Elise Knapp scored three points from one field goal and one free throw; added four rebounds, two assists, one steal.

Jaden Harris scored two points from one field goal; added three rebounds, four assists, four steals.

Nevaeh Beyer added two steals.

McKenna Moats added one rebound.

AW 9-11-12-20 =52

SOS 10-13- 7- 9 =39

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team had no trouble handling Harris-Lake Park at home on Dec. 3, winning 74-15 (not a misprint!). The 74 points scored, coming from 13 players, was the team’s highest score since the 74 they scored against MMCRU in January of 2017.