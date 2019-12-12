A-W wrestlers go 0-3 at home

Akron-Westfield hosted a wrestling tournament Dec. 3 with Sioux City East, Sioux Center, and Woodbury Central. A-W lost all three matches.

The team next traveled to Sergeant Bluff-Luton Dec. 7 to participate in their tournament.

A-W’s tournament is this Saturday, Dec. 14 beginning at 10 a.m.

vs Sioux Center 54-27 (L)

106 Bryce Jurgensen won by forfeit

113 Open

120 Jader Briggs won by forfeit

126 Ashton Eden won by forfeit

132 Lukas Taylor lost by fall to Omar Martinez

138 Landyn Vossberg lost by fall to Dao Keokhamthong

145 Michael Varns lost by fall to Eduardo Garcia Gonzalez

152 Kyle Welch lost by fall to Adan Gomez

160 Open

170 Carson James lost by fall to Zechariah Keokhamthong

182 Cole Moffatt lost by fall to Zachery Rozeboom

195 Logan Smith defeated Chayce Hooyer, 7-3

220 Lakin Heeren lost by fall to Adam Mohning

285 Cael Moffatt lost by fall to Ethan Hooyer

vs Sioux City East, 48-21 (L)

106 Bryce Jurgensen won by forfeit

113 Eli Medina lost by fall to Nick Fehl

120 Ashton Eden defeated Yareli Morales, 10-7

126 Jader Briggs defeated Sean Steinbach by fall

132 Landyn Vossberg lost by fall to Johnny Gomez

138 Michael Varns lost by fall to Vinney Pomerson

145 Kyle Welch lost by fall to Cole Wilcox

160 Open

170 Cole Moffatt lost by fall to Tamen Brand

182 Carson James defeated Dalton Dwyer, 7-3

195 Logan Smith defeated Coltyn Mann, 10-8

220 Lakin Heeren lost by fall to Nick Wells

285 Cael Moffatt lost by fall to Patrick Conley

vs Woodbury Central 59-24 (L)

106 Bryce Jurgensen lost by fall to Gunnar Vohs

113 Eli Medina lost, 21-6, to Ryder Koele

120 Jader Briggs lost by fall to Brackett Locke

126 Ashton Eden lost by fall to Beau Klingensmith

132 Landyn Vossberg lost by fall to Tristen Jessen

138 Michael Varns lost by fall to Kyan Schultzen

145 Kyle Welch defeated Blase Sanford by fall

152 Open

160 Open

170 Cole Moffatt lost by fall to Nate Monahan

182 Carson James defeated Brayden Sanford by fall

195 Logan Smith defeated Ty Dennison by fall

220 Lakin Heeren defeated Levi Davis by fall

285 Cael Moffatt lost by fall to Warren Smith