A-W wrestlers go 0-3 at home

Akron-Westfield hosted a wrestling tournament Dec. 3 with Sioux City East, Sioux Center, and Woodbury Central. A-W lost all three matches.
The team next traveled to Sergeant Bluff-Luton Dec. 7 to participate in their tournament.
A-W’s tournament is this Saturday, Dec. 14 beginning at 10 a.m.
vs Sioux Center 54-27 (L)
106 Bryce Jurgensen won by forfeit
113 Open
120 Jader Briggs won by forfeit
126 Ashton Eden won by forfeit
132 Lukas Taylor lost by fall to Omar Martinez
138 Landyn Vossberg lost by fall to Dao Keokhamthong
145 Michael Varns lost by fall to Eduardo Garcia Gonzalez
152 Kyle Welch lost by fall to Adan Gomez
160 Open
170 Carson James lost by fall to Zechariah Keokhamthong
182 Cole Moffatt lost by fall to Zachery Rozeboom
195 Logan Smith defeated Chayce Hooyer, 7-3
220 Lakin Heeren lost by fall to Adam Mohning
285 Cael Moffatt lost by fall to Ethan Hooyer
vs Sioux City East, 48-21 (L)
106 Bryce Jurgensen won by forfeit
113 Eli Medina lost by fall to Nick Fehl
120 Ashton Eden defeated Yareli Morales, 10-7
126 Jader Briggs defeated Sean Steinbach by fall
132 Landyn Vossberg lost by fall to Johnny Gomez
138 Michael Varns lost by fall to Vinney Pomerson
145 Kyle Welch lost by fall to Cole Wilcox
160 Open
170 Cole Moffatt lost by fall to Tamen Brand
182 Carson James defeated Dalton Dwyer, 7-3
195 Logan Smith defeated Coltyn Mann, 10-8
220 Lakin Heeren lost by fall to Nick Wells
285 Cael Moffatt lost by fall to Patrick Conley
vs Woodbury Central 59-24 (L)
106 Bryce Jurgensen lost by fall to Gunnar Vohs
113 Eli Medina lost, 21-6, to Ryder Koele
120 Jader Briggs lost by fall to Brackett Locke
126 Ashton Eden lost by fall to Beau Klingensmith
132 Landyn Vossberg lost by fall to Tristen Jessen
138 Michael Varns lost by fall to Kyan Schultzen
145 Kyle Welch defeated Blase Sanford by fall
152 Open
160 Open
170 Cole Moffatt lost by fall to Nate Monahan
182 Carson James defeated Brayden Sanford by fall
195 Logan Smith defeated Ty Dennison by fall
220 Lakin Heeren defeated Levi Davis by fall
285 Cael Moffatt lost by fall to Warren Smith
