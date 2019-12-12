Listening to 5,000 voices to make a difference

By Julie Ann Madden

“Every community in the United States is unique and faces its own set of challenges and triumphs,” according to www.AmericanVoicesProject.org. “For years, the United States has built its policy in the blind, without understanding how people are working, living and getting by.”

The American Voices Project is a way to speak with people living in all types of communities across the 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Native Nations, the website states. It’s a joint initiative of Stanford University and Princeton University, a research fellowship where college graduates talk to people across America about their lives, their families, their experiences, and their hopes and dreams.

The object: To build 21st Century policy that’s truly of the people, by the people, for the people, according to the website.

Two American Voices Project research fellows have been listening to Western Iowa voices the past couple of months.

“We have a lot of quantitative data about people’s lives,” explained Maddie Baumgart, a 2018 St. Louis (Mo.) University graduate who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and Sociology. “We can talk about inequality, poverty and solutions in a quantitative sense but we don’t know how that plays out for people on the ground — what that looks like in day-to-day reality so the goal is to go and form a more accurate picture of what it’s like in the United States for a lot of different people in a lot of different situations.”

“We’re in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest regions,” said Liz Schnee, a 2018 University of Wisconsin – Madison graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and Public Health. “We started in Wisconsin, then went to Missouri and now we’re here.”

“We’ll stay in our regions,” said Schnee, noting there are four other research fellowship regions in the United States — Southwest, South, Northeast and Gulf Coast.

Daily we knock on randomly-selected people’s doors to see if they’re interested in participating in the American Voices Project, said Schnee. If they are, we set up interviews, which last two to three hours and are usually in someone’s home but can be wherever they’d like to meet.

People who participate in this project are “in control of their own stories,” said Baumgart. “The way they express it and the way they feel in these sorts of situations. They are the experts. We are the listeners.”

“The project is really open-ended,” said Schnee. “It’s really tailored to whatever the person wants to talk about.”

Although they have a set of questions, it’s more like a conversation than a survey,” said Schnee, noting if a person only wants to talk about one thing, say their job, “That’s great.”

“We want to hear everything,” said Baumgart. “There are good things. There are bad things — what’s really working in the community and what’s not — the hope is that (these interviews) can later be used to help.”

“The interviews are confidential,” said Schnee. “None of the personal information is used. So, even if (interviewees) tell us their names, it is not stored. We store the stories but not anything that would identify them or the town.”

During the interviews, the two take notes and make an audio recording of each interview. After the interviews, they send the audio and their notes to their region’s headquarters. Once the American Voices Project interviews have been completed, the data will be analyzed.

The project was started nearly a decade ago but this is the first time it’s been launched full-scale and there will be at least another couple of years of interview data collection before analysis begins, said Schnee.

“The end goal is to create better policy that works better for more people,” said Baumgart.

Research fellowships are becoming a pretty common transition between college and jobs for college students, explained Schnee. It has more of an educational component than a typical job — an extended internship with a set end-date.

“There’s more focus on professional development,” said Baumgart.

“My last job was in a food bank, coordinating food pantries across southwestern Wisconsin, said Schnee. “I really liked it but I was getting really frustrated with not having time to talk to the people.”

People would want to talk about what was going on in their lives but there was always someone else needing help, she explained. “I wanted a job where I could have more opportunities to listen to people and give that space for people to share — to learn more about what is going on for people behind-the-scenes.”

For Baumgart, she’d always been interested in qualitative research instead of quantitative, which starts with a hypothesis and the research done only has two answers — it matched the hypothesis or not, fit in the box or not.

“In qualitative research, you go in with a sense of wonder — asking people their story — you don’t have a preconceived notion of the direction it’s supposed to go,” said Baumgart. “I really love seeing the people — muddling through it, being in all the confusion and all the craziness (of living life) and building the story from that instead of coming in with a framework.”

“We get to ask people really openly about their life story,” said Baumgart, “and they can define it however they want.”

The two will be involved in the project for just over a year. When their fellowship ends, they don’t have concrete ideas about their career futures.

“I may go back to working with food banks,” said Schnee, who loves Christmas music and decorations, cooking and reading. “I really liked my job…I’d like working at nonprofits (or possibly) a social service agency. Or maybe I’ll go to graduate school.”

“Part of my motivation for taking this job was to understand what needs there were and the way I can be best of service,” said Baumgart. “What better way to do that than asking people what they need so I can definitely see myself in more of a direct service role. Or I’ve always been interested in education. Or writing…hopefully go into something I can mold some of those things. I really like working with people and I really like working with long-term change.”

“We’re really excited to be in this area,” said Baumgart, who enjoys playing with people’s children during interviews plus reading and writing. “We’ve learned so much already and we can’t wait to learn more from people.”

“Especially what makes the area unique — the agriculture, the schools and that kind of stuff,” said Schnee.