Arnold ‘Bud’ Knecht, Age 92

Arnold ‘Bud’ Knecht passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Accura HealthCare in Le Mars, Iowa.

Arnold Luvern Knecht, known to most as “Bud,” was born in Union County South Dakota to Roy and Leona (Schulz) Knecht. They moved to Le Mars, Iowa where he attended school through the eighth grade. He helped his dad on the farm until his enlistment into the Navy in November of 1945. He was stationed aboard several destroyers and was among the sailors who were at the testing of the Atomic Bomb near Bikini Island. After the bombings of Japan, he was sent to Japan and put on shore patrol where he witnessed the Atomic Bomb’s devastation. Among other places, he was docked in China. Honorably discharged in 1949, Arnold held the rank of BM3. He moved back to Dixon, Neb. where he went to school on the GI Bill to learn the trade of farming. He met Barbara Miller in South Sioux City, Neb. at a skating rink. They were married in May 1951 and started farming in Union County three miles from the farmhouse in which he was born. In addition to farming, Bud ran a corn shelling business. Bud and Barb enjoyed square dancing and card playing. In 1974, they bought a farm outside of Parker, S.D. where Bud also custom combined and windrowed. In 1983, they retired to Akron, Iowa, but Bud continued to windrow for many fellow farmers, played pinochle at local gathering places, and golfed at the Akron Golf Course. Bud was well known among his family and friends for his skill at playing cards; you would never find him without a card deck close at hand.

Bud and Barb had three children; Roger, David, and Carol.

Bud will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 68 years, Barb and his sons Roger and David. Thinking of Bud fondly is his son Roger (Cindy Froiland) of Parker, S.D. and their children and grandchildren: Stephany (Howard) Winston, Kenya; Amanda (Sayeed) Zaman, Kayden and Kaiya; Ashlie (Jason Anderson) Meah, Trinity; Zachary (Nanette), Evanna, Sarina, Olivia, and Wyatt; and Stephanie (Joseph) VenOsdel, Ethan.

Also keeping Bud in his thoughts is his son David (Nancy) of Iowa City, Iowa and their daughters and grandchildren: Silvia (Nicolas) Mutis, Sofia and Olivia; Daria Botnikova, Alice; Luiza (Fabio) Granado, Gabriel; NavDeep Kaur; Mariana (Victor) Schveitzer; and Eli Krull.

Surviving siblings are his brother Don (Gladys) Knecht of Elk Point, S.D. and his sister Mary Jean Hamburger of Yankton, S.D. as well as many loving nephews and nieces.

Arnold “Bud” Knecht was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol, who passed away in infancy; his parents, Roy and Leona Knecht: two brothers Marvin Knecht and Wayne (Pat) Knecht: a sister Lucille (Guy) Harkness; and a special nephew Charles Corder.