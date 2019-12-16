Charley Harris, Age 84

Charley Harris, formerly of Westfield, Iowa, died October 14, 2019, at his home in Pembroke, Wales after a battle with cancer. Funeral services were held November 1, 2019 in Wales. Two Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date, one in Westfield, Iowa, and one in Yakima, Washington.

Charley Edward Harris was born August 19, 1935 in Branson, Mo. to Frank and Blanche (Green) Harris. Blanche was the daughter of Dr. Charles Green, DVM and Elva Green of Westfield. Charley spent his childhood with his family in Bellingham, Wash., and returned to Westfield to live with his Grandpa, Veterinarian Doc Green. He attended Westfield High School and graduated in 1953. After high school he joined the Navy and was stationed at Midway Island, working as an aircraft electrician. He was honorably discharged in 1958 after attaining the rank of 2nd Class Petty Officer. He then went to work for Land Air Corporation, who sent him to a Royal Air Force Base in Great Britain. Here he met his first wife, Marion Croft, who was enlisted in the British Royal Air Force. Charley and Marion were joined in marriage in 1959. To this union one daughter was born.

In 1961 he went to work for Boeing in Seattle, Wash., and was part of the team that built the first Boeing 727 Aircraft. In late 1963 he returned to Westfield and purchased the Harrington Garage and renamed it Harris Garage. He also operated the Westfield Gas Station for several years. In the 1970’s he was a heavy equipment mechanic for Van Buskirk Construction. In 1976, he went to work in Saudi Arabia with Green Construction. In 1978 he and Marion relocated from Westfield to Pembroke, Wales, back to her hometown. Charley worked in Saudi Arabia for fourteen years building roads and operated an asphalt and emulsions factory. He traveled to Pakistan, India, and Thailand to recruit workers. In 1988 he took a hiatus to care for Marion, who passed away in December of 1988.

He met his second wife, Susan Cooke, who owned and operated the nursing home where Marion’s mother resided, and they were married in 1993 in Pembroke, Wales. They worked together at the nursing home and made major equipment renovations such as installed a water reclaiming system, and made bio-diesel out of used cooking oil keeping three vehicles operating.

In his retirement, Charley and Susan travelled extensively in their camper, driving north to Alaska, and driving south through Central and South America to Antarctica. They also visited Mongolia and Siberia, and many countries in Europe.

Charley’s favorite hobby was fossil hunting. He and Susan enjoyed many fossil hunting trips together. He also loved planting trees. For his Celebration of Life Service, Charley requested that in lieu of flowers, a tree be planted in his name. Charley loved visiting his grandchildren, and Skyped with them every week. Charley had a positive influence on many people in his life, and will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, of Pembroke, Wales, his daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Ronald Finzen of Westfield, Iowa, his grandsons Ronnie and Marcus Finzen, one sister, Estella (Ken) Karr of Yakima, Wash., and many very much loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Leona Powers, a half-sister Faye Burrough, and several nieces and nephews.